Jamie Campbell Bower on the Toll of Playing Villains "Don’t Think I’ll Be Doing Another Bad Guy For a Minute"

Jamie Campbell Bower has shared that playing the terrifying Vecna in Netflix’s Stranger Things took a significant mental toll, leading him to discuss the experience with his therapist and consider stepping away from villainous roles.

During a fan event at MegaCon Orlando, Bower, best known for his role in The Mortal Instruments, revealed that portraying the sinister Vecna wasn’t just physically demanding due to eight-hour special effects makeup sessions but also psychologically taxing.

“We were going through some stuff, and he was like, ‘We really need to make sure that you carve out time for you whenever you’re working next.’ I turned around to him, and I was like, ‘Yeah, to be honest with you, man, I just don’t think I’ll be doing another bad guy for a minute,'” Bower shared, per People.

He added candidly, “Like it f—s me up. I’m dead serious.”

Despite the challenges, Bower expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of such a beloved show, joining Stranger Things in its fourth season. However, he acknowledged that he is ready to step away from the darkness of Vecna’s world.

“It’s been amazing, and it’s been an incredible journey, to join the show from season 4, to be part of something that so many people love and something that I loved as well and still love. But I definitely am ready to hang up the foam latex and wish him a slippery farewell,” he concluded.

Advertisement

While Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the highly anticipated fifth and final season, creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently hinted to Deadline that it will be their most ambitious installment yet, comparing it to making “eight blockbuster movies.”

“We think it’s our most personal story,” Matt Duffer said. “It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors. We’ve been making this show together for almost 10 years. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion will translate to the screen.”