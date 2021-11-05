Jamie Chung & Bryan Greenberg ‘very excited’ to be parents despite having 'hands full' with twins

Ever since welcoming their twins in October, actors Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are seemingly fitting right into their new roles as parents. A source recently spoke to US Weekly and shared how the duo is doing. They said: “Both Bryan and Jamie have their hands full and are busy with their new little ones but are loving it and are very excited for this adventure.”

While they both have not taken any new roles since welcoming babies, the insider noted that Chung, 38, “will be taking on acting roles,” adding, “She flew to New York for a day to go to the Dexter premiere and flew back home. She wants to be part of the twins’ life as much as possible in their early stages!”

Back in late October, Bryan, 43, debuted the babies on his Instagram. “We got double the trouble now @jamiechung,” the One Tree Hill alum wrote with a sweet video of his skin-to-skin contact with his children. For the unversed, Bryan and Jamie tied the knot back in October 2015 in California, two years after their engagement. Since their wedding, the couple has been vocal about wanting to start a family.

Most recently, the actress wowed fans at the red carpet premiere of the Showtime show, a mere week after announcing the baby news! Sharing pics from the glam night on Instagram, the actress wrote: “When I started off in this business I was asked in an interview what the dream job would be. I was engrossed by Dexter at the time, that was it. Over 10 years later I got the privilege of bringing Molly Park to life. Thanks for having me @sho_dexter. What a perfect cap to the end of this journey.”

