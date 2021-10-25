Jamie Chung & Bryan Greenberg welcome twins: We got double the trouble now

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are now a happy family of four, as they have welcomed twin babies recently! Greenberg took to his social media platform to share the news with the couples' fans. "We got double the trouble now, Jamie Chung," Greenberg penned, alongside an adorable video featuring his kids.

In the video, the twin babies are sleeping on his chest. Fans and friends have showered the couple with congratulatory messages and good wishes. Mindy Kaling wrote, "Omg omg!!! Congrats!!" Bethany Joy Lenz penned, "AHHHHHH," and Emmanuelle Chriqui wrote, “Omg!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!! Just incredible @bryangreenberg @jamiejchung." Fans too have shared their appreciative messages with the two. "Congrats," one fan penned, while the other called the newborns "perfect." It seems like their fans and friends are too excited after getting the incredible news.

Take a look at Bryan Greenberg's post:

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in 2015, and their wedding took place in Santa Barbara, California. The duo started dating in 2012 while starring in Already Tomorrow in Hongkong. In one of his interviews with Entertainment Tonight, Greenberg had opened up on how they make their marriage work. "We enjoy spending time together, but we also enjoy spending time alone,' he said. Chung quipped, “It’s our dynamic on how to make it work. He has his own hobbies and interests, and there's particular ones that bring us together, but we do have our individual outlets, creatively, and things we can just call our own."

We congratulate the couple on this amazing news!

