Jamie Chung pens a sweet tribute for Bryan Greenberg to mark their sixth wedding anniversary; See post

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 11:41 PM IST  |  2.4K
   
Jamie Chung celebrating anniversary
Chung married Greenberg on October 31, 2015, in El Capitan Canyon in Santa Barbara, California.
Advertisement

 

This Halloween, Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg have a lot to be thankful for. The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, just a week after announcing the birth of twins. "Happy Anniversary @bryangreenberg," Chung, 38, wrote on Instagram.

 

Check out her post here:

 

"Here's to 6 years in the bag with a lifetime to go. Marriage is a f------ rollercoaster but I'm down for the ride." She also shared images of herself and Greenberg, 43, on a boat in a gorgeous setting, when the lovely photo opportunity turned into a messy makeout session with loads of tongue. However, Greenberg also shared a picture from their Halloween weekend wedding celebrations in 2015, when he dressed as Marty McFly from Back to the Future and she dressed as a girl scout. "Happy 6," he captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, the One Tree Hill star recently shared an Instagram Story photo in a white sweatshirt with a weary face."My Halloween costume is new father on no sleep. How'd I do?" Greenberg quipped. Last Sunday, he announced their pregnancy by tweeting a video of their newborn twins napping on his chest. "We got double the trouble now," Greenberg wrote.

However, as per PEOPLE, Chung married Greenberg on October 31, 2015, in El Capitan Canyon in Santa Barbara, California. The pair originally became romantically involved in 2012 and were engaged the following year before co-starring in the 2015 movie Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong. "We make each other laugh. We understand each other. We always put family first. We respect each other — we just get each other," Chung told PEOPLE in 2016 on being asked what makes their marriage work.

ALSO READ:Jamie Chung & Bryan Greenberg welcome twins: We got double the trouble now

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images,Jamie Chung Instagram,People


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Optima Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Slim Durable Laptops Backpack, Water Resistant College School Computer Bag For Women & Men Fits 15.6 Inch Laptop And Notebook (grey)

Optima Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Slim Durable Laptops Backpack, Water Res...

₹549.00
₹1,499.00 (63%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Modern In Lcd Bluetooth Car Charger Fm Kit Mp3 Transmitter Usb And Tf Card Slot With In Built Mic Hands-free Calling For All Android And Ios Devices (colour May Vary)

Modern In Lcd Bluetooth Car Charger Fm Kit Mp3 Transmitter Usb And Tf Card Slot ...

₹349.00
₹1,299.00 (73%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
View All