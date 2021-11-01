Jamie Chung pens a sweet tribute for Bryan Greenberg to mark their sixth wedding anniversary; See post

This Halloween, Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg have a lot to be thankful for. The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, just a week after announcing the birth of twins. "Happy Anniversary @bryangreenberg," Chung, 38, wrote on Instagram.

Check out her post here:

"Here's to 6 years in the bag with a lifetime to go. Marriage is a f------ rollercoaster but I'm down for the ride." She also shared images of herself and Greenberg, 43, on a boat in a gorgeous setting, when the lovely photo opportunity turned into a messy makeout session with loads of tongue. However, Greenberg also shared a picture from their Halloween weekend wedding celebrations in 2015, when he dressed as Marty McFly from Back to the Future and she dressed as a girl scout. "Happy 6," he captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, the One Tree Hill star recently shared an Instagram Story photo in a white sweatshirt with a weary face."My Halloween costume is new father on no sleep. How'd I do?" Greenberg quipped. Last Sunday, he announced their pregnancy by tweeting a video of their newborn twins napping on his chest. "We got double the trouble now," Greenberg wrote.

However, as per PEOPLE, Chung married Greenberg on October 31, 2015, in El Capitan Canyon in Santa Barbara, California. The pair originally became romantically involved in 2012 and were engaged the following year before co-starring in the 2015 movie Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong. "We make each other laugh. We understand each other. We always put family first. We respect each other — we just get each other," Chung told PEOPLE in 2016 on being asked what makes their marriage work.

