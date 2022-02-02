Jamie Dornan bags Gal Gadot starrer Heart Of Stone; Actress welcomes him saying 'let’s kick some a** together'

Jamie Dornan who is currently enjoying Oscar buzz for his performance in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast recently came on board for another major project. The actor has now joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming spy thriller, Heart Of Stone which already stars Gal Gadot as confirmed by Deadline. The film will be helmed by The Aeronauts' Tom Harper.

While not much has been known about The Heart Of Stone considering its plot is being kept under wraps, there's no doubt that Gadot and Dornan are going to make an amazing pairing onscreen for a spy thriller. Sharing her excitement about the Fifty Shades of Grey star coming on board for the film, Gal took to Instagram to share the announcement and wrote, "Welcome to Heart of Stone @jamiedornan let’s kick some ass together and have fun doing it. Can’t wait to start this journey."

Apart from Heart Of Stone, Gal has already been attached to another major Netflix project which is the Red Notice sequels. Following the success of Red Notice starring Gadot along with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, it was announced by the streaming platform that the film will receive two sequels which will go into production soon.

As for Dornan, the actor recently starred in the critically acclaimed film Belfast alongside, Caitriona Balfe and Jude Hill. Jamie's performance in the film won him nominations at the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards. The actor also has an upcoming HBO Max series, The Tourist series which is all set to be premiering on March 3.

