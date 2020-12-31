Jamie Dornan pokes fun at Emily Blunt’s bartending skills while promoting their movie Wild Mountain Thyme

While promoting their new movie Wild Mountain Thyme, Jamie Dornan recently poked fun at co-star Emily Blunt’s bartending skills during the film shoot.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, 50 Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan took a major dig at Devil Wears Prada alum--Emily Blunt. The duo who is starring in the upcoming movie Wild Mountain Thyme together recalled a shooting scene where Emily’s bartending skills were less than impressive. During the chat, Janie recalled that the duo was shooting for the film in a pub and they asked Emily to pour a pint of Guinness. Emily then chimed in and said that she thought she would be great at pouring the drink but that wasn’t the case.

Blunt even shared a picture of the moment, which is when Jamie chimed in and exclaimed: “That’s sacrilege!” Emily laughed it off and admitted that their fellow co-star Christopher Walken also looked at the pint Emily pored after the incident and told her how unimpressive it was.

Watch their interview below:

If you didn’t know, Jamie and Emily’s new feature Wild Mountain Thyme centres around the life of a farmer Rosemary Muldoon (played by Emily Blunt) who has her heart set on winning her neighbour Anthony Reilly's (played by Jamie Dornan) love. Emily’s character doesn’t initially know that Anthony has inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer (Emily Blunt). Stung by his father's (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew, Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams. Apart from Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt, Hollywood veteran Christopher Walken, the film also stars seasoned actors like Jon Hamm, Holliday Grainger, John Tenney, Tommy O’Neil, Danielle Ryan and more.

