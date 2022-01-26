Jamie Dornan recalls auditioning for Thor; Jokes it was to play one of his 'smaller buddies'

Jamie Dornan recently appeared on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his upcoming Belfast directed by Kenneth Branagh that has already been generating Oscar buzz for the actor. When asked abou collaborating with Branagh for the film, Jamie revealed that this is not the first time the actor tried to work with the director and recalled his Thor audition.

For the unreversed, Branagh has previously directed Chris Hemsworth's first film as Thor for Marvel. Revealing that he auditioned for a role in the film, Dornan told Jimmy Fallon, "I did audition for Thor when he directed Thor way-back-when. I don’t even think he saw my tape, it was that bad." When asked if he had auditioned for the lead role of the superhero, Jamie denied and joked it was for one of the superhero's "smaller buddies."

During the interview, Jamie also addressed his recent viral video where he was seen singing with an impersonation of Kermit the Frog. Speaking about the same, the Fifty Shades of Grey star said, "I was just mucking around with a guitar. I’ve always loved that song, so I was singing that song anyway and then realized I could sing it like Kermit."

As for Belfast, the film has generated massive Oscar buzz and the film may even get Dornan a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category. The film also stars Outlander fame, Caitriona Balfe, in a lead role opposite Dornan. The film is inspired by director Kenneth Branagh's own childhood growing up in Northern Ireland.

