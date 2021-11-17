Jamie Dornan recalls feeling ‘the wrath of hatred’ from critics for his role in the Fifty Shades franchise

Jamie Dornan recently spoke to British GQ and got candid about dealing with the criticism that followed after his performance in the Fifty Shades franchise. The 39-year-old actor admitted that he expected some backlash about the erotic movies but he was taken aback by how much negativity there was. While chatting with the magazine, he said: “There’s nothing like Fifty Shades in terms of, it was based on books and we were staying very close to these books. These books were loved by fandom. Really loved, obsessively loved, and despised by every critic. Real critics hated the books,” Jamie explained.

He added, “You know that you’re going to have these movies that are for the fans, that the fans are going to love, that are gonna make a ton of money. But you know that the critics will be just you know licking their lips and that’s exactly what happened. And we knew that was going to happen so you’re watching that play out and at times that’s f—–g difficult.”

The actor also went on to say that he “felt the wrath of hatred” after Charlie Hunnam backed out of the franchise in 2013 and refused to play the role of Christan Grey. The actor however stated that he doesn’t regret starring in the series. “The thing is every move I have made in my career, post those films, I have only been able to do because of those films. Because all of the stuff, like Belfast, Beyond Private, or any like well-received more independent stuff I’ve done the last five or six years, they’re only budgeting, they’re only paying for those films to be made off my name because I’m in a franchise that made 1.4 billion dollars. That’s how that works. It’s all part of it, it’s given me so much, so of course I don’t regret it,” he said.

