Jamie Dornan REVEALS his thoughts on taking on the James Bond franchise after Daniel Craig

Jamie Dornan is finally commenting on the Bond rumours! Fans have been speculating on who are the actors being considered for the 007 role after Daniel Craig exited the franchise with his last film, No Time To Die. A major rumour making rounds on the internet is that Dornan is high up on the list of actors next in line for the role. In a recent chat with Esquire, the Belfast actor opened up about the subject.

During the interview, via ET Canada, Dornan spoke about the unsolicited backlash actors receive for working in big franchises. The actor clapped back and shared, "Prejudgment is such a f**king disease. It’s a disease in all our culture. In my line of work, sure. But in general, people prejudge people based on f**king anything really, and it’s very sad." He went on and used his old friend Robert Pattinson as an example and referenced the kickback he got for starring in his latest release The Batman. Dornan also mentioned Daniel Craig and how he too was criticised for taking on the Bond franchise.

Dornan then added, "It was vile what was written. It was actually disturbing when you see the f**king venomous anger that people have over casting decisions. And then guess what? Daniel Craig is f**king brilliant, and it changes the whole energy of Bond." The Fifty Shades actor also noted that the same happened with Pattinson who was later praised by many for his portrayal of the iconic superhero.

As for the James Bond casting rumours, Jamie remained neutral and avoided any slips as he commented, "It’s fun and it’s a cool thing to be in the mix for that sort of thing. I do think it’s very transparent in terms of if you look at that list, there’s not one person on that list who doesn’t have some content at the moment that’s doing well." Aside from Dornan, Henry Cavill, who is famously known for essaying the character of Superman in the DC universe, has also been wrapped up in similar rumours.

