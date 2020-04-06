Jamie Dornan says he will appreciate little things in life after Coronavirus lockdown is over

While practicing social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Jamie Dornan said he will appreciate little things in life after the lockdown is over.

People across the world have put their social lives on hold and are currently practicing self-isolation amid Coronavirus lockdown. As we overload our social media handles with throwback pictures of better days, back when the world was not fighting a deadly pandemic, Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan is learning to appreciate little things in life. The actor took to social media and noted down all the things he would appreciate after the current health crisis is over and life gets back on track.

“When this is all over I'll appreciate these things more ... People who work in the health sector. In fact, ALL people. Hugging my friends. Playing gold. Sun. Watching golf. Wind. Watching rugby. Rain. Watching football. Snow. A good wine list. The ocean. Travel. Work. Guinness on Draft. Restaurants. Pubs. Shops. The cinema. Live music. Life,” he wrote on Instagram. Last year, the-37-year-old actor opened up about his mental health struggles and revealed that he battled depression and turned to alcohol after the death of his mother and four friends in the span of just one year. Check out his post here:

View this post on Instagram What will you appreciate? A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@jamiedornan) on Apr 4, 2020 at 6:26am PDT The actor was just 16-year-old when his mother passed away from pancreatic cancer in 1998. He was trying to come to terms with the loss when four of his friends died in a car crash a year later. Meanwhile, globally, COVID-19 has infected about 1.27 million people. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, about 70,000 have lost their lives because of the disease that originated in China. ALSO READ: Courteney Cox transforms into a child & a man for Savage TikTok challenge; Leaves Jennifer Aniston in splits

