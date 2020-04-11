Jamie Dornan says Kristen Wiig ‘dragged’ him into featuring in Gal Gadot's controversial ‘Imagine’ video

The Coronavirus might have originated in China, but the deadly virus is now haunting the entire world. Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases are now close to 1.7 million. While more than 376,000 have recovered from the deadly virus, about 101,000 people have lost their lives. A few weeks back, when the world was still trying to come to terms with the severity of the ongoing health crisis, Hollywood stars Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig decided to film a rendition of Imagine by John Lennon to lift people’s spirits.

They roped in a few other celebrities, including Jamie Dornan, Jimmy Fallon, Zoe Kravitz and Sia for the infamous video. While it was made with good intention, the clip was heavily criticised on social media and people slammed the celebs for making it. In his latest interview, Jamie opened up about the viral clip and blamed Kristen for dragging him into featuring in the video. During an interaction with Shane Todd, for his Tea With Me podcast, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor said, “Kristen and I did a movie together last summer. We got on brilliantly. I would do anything for her—I was the biggest fan of her before, anyway. She's a genius."

He revealed that Kristen texted him asking if he would consider joining her and Gal for the video. “'My friend Gal and I are trying to organise this thing to try and lift people's spirits. So I was like, 'Of course I'll do it, it sounds like a lovely thing to do,” he added. Jamie admitted that Gal was trying to do a good thing and that he “just got dragged along with it.”

He further mentioned that he wasn’t even aware of the backlash the video was facing because he is not on social media. He got to know about it through his friends. He revealed that Kristen even called him and apologised for the video. “Then [Kristen] texted days later going 'Sorry'”, he mentioned.

