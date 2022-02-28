Jamie Dornan was a comedy skit blogger? Actor details how his career took a major turn after The Fall

Jamie Dornan, in a recent chat with EW, opened up about his aspirations to work in a comedy role. The Fifty Shades actor has had a phenomenal year with the success of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast and his role in Josh Greenbaum's drama film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar alongside the release of his latest series The Tourist.

During the sit-down, Dornan revealed that he had wanted a career in comedy but things did not end up as planned, "I used to always want to do comedy, and then I just didn't. I ended up quite far away from that path." Dornan disclosed that he had written a few blogs for the television company Funny or Die and said, "But when I first was coming out to L.A., I had a lot of meetings with Funny Or Die, and I started writing this blog for them. I don't know if it ever got published, but I was coming up with all these skits, and I really thought that's where I was going to go."

However, Dornan's first big acting break with the series The Fall changed his path entirely, he remarked, "And then I did The Fall where I play a serial killer, which isn't funny in the slightest." Although, now his role in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar has made his dream come true. Dornan reminisced his time on the set and shared, "When we were shooting Edgar's Prayer which is the big song-and-dance number that I have in the movie," Dornan reveals that his wife and kids were with him for the duration of the filming of the song. Dornan recalled that while the shoot was going on he had to pretend to be singing the song in a bizarre setting, Dornan adds that his wife told him, "'Do they know how close this is to you? Do they know you're just being you?' I was like, 'I think they're probably starting to work that out!'"

