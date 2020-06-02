Jamie Foxx addresses the rally demanding justice for George Floyd; Says ‘They have to respect and love us’

Singer and Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx recently addresses the protesters demanding justice for George Floyd. Here’s what he had to say.

In the last few days, various Hollywood celebrities have stepped out of their homes to participate in the protests against the killing of George Floyd and all the other black victims of police brutality. Jamie Foxx too joined the list as he joined a rally and addressed the protesters. The 52-year-old singer and Oscar-winning actor addressed a crowd of 1,000 in San Francisco and urged them to play an active role in bringing about a social change. He started his speech by singing a few lines from a Hymn, Daily mail reported. “No weapons formed against me shall prosper, it won’t work. No weapons formed against me shall prosper,” he sang.

As the crowd cheered and clapped for the actor, he said people in power need to be afraid of the consequences of their actions. “We have to make sure change can come when it comes to police brutality. There has to be a deterrent. If that man can be handcuffed, if that man can sit on that man's neck for that long and feel comfortable about it, that means that he's not afraid of what's going to happen,” he said.

Check out the video here:

The protests started after Floyd, a 46-year-old security guard, died after police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed him and kneeled on his back rendering him unable to breathe. The horrifying incident was caught on the camera and the clip instantly went viral on social media. The disgraced officer has since been fired and charged in the incident.

“We have to change the language. They have to be worried that ‘I could go to jail for this’, they have to respect us. They have to love us. How can we see it as a murder and they see it as a misunderstanding?” Foxx said wearing a black hoodie that read ‘Busy making my ancestors proud.’

