Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp Break Up After Over a Year of Dating

Jamie Foxx and his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp have reported a split after over a year of dating. The couple, first spotted together in August 2023, shared moments in Foxx's life that included his stroke that same year, which the actor had been recovering from.

People magazine has confirmed the news of the couple's breakup. Foxx, 56, and Huckstepp were first seen at Nobu in Malibu eating dinner in late August 2023, months after the health scare that kept the actor off the set in Atlanta while he was filming Netflix's Back in Action opposite Cameron Diaz.

Their relationship has since enjoyed public outings to a Los Angeles dinner in late September and an amorous promenade on a Mexican beach in October.

Huckstepp was reportedly very supportive during Foxx's recovery process. The actor revealed in his December Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., that he had a brain bleed that caused the stroke. Previously, a source described Huckstepp as a "great" presence in his life during such a difficult time.

While Huckstepp did not appear with Foxx at public events, she publicly supported him in private. In July, she sat in the front row on the set of a BetMGM commercial, and the outlet's source said the two looked "cozy."

"They seemed cozy. [Jamie] had people around but they weren’t surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors," the outlet's insider said.

The breakup chimes in with a very busy period for Foxx. His Netflix film Back in Action, the project he was working on at the time of his health emergency, premiered on January 17, only days after the release of his Netflix comedy special.

"Jamie is super busy, just the way he likes it. He has so much going on he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is," the first source shared.

Jamie Foxx's representative neither denied nor disclosed further details about his breakup with Alyce Huckstepp.

