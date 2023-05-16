Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family' weeks after former's medical emergency

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx are currently making headlines after they announced their plans to host a new game show. The news came just days after the actress confirmed her dad was out of the hospital. In a statement released on Monday, the father-daughter duo said, “We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment. We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

What is Jamie Foxx's new show with daughter about?

Reportedly, the new series will feature celebrities’ non-famous relatives performing duets with their famed family member, who is hidden. The show is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2024. Moreover, the 100 contestants will compete to win up to $100,000 by correctly guessing who the other mysterious celebrities are.

The father-daughter duo who previously hosted the music game show ‘Beat Shazam’ for the last five seasons were temporarily replaced by Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne due to Jamie’s health problems.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

The 55-year-old actor was hospitalized due to an unspecified medical complication. Sharing her health update, Corrine said, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” On May 12, she took to her social media handle to reveal that her dad “has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.” She added that he was playing pickleball and also thanked their fans for their wishes. Jamie then took to his social media handle to share his gratitude and wrote, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

