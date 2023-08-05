Jamie Foxx APOLOGISES and clarifies his alleged ‘Antisemitic' Instagram post, says ‘That was never my…’

Jamie Foxx has been having a roller coaster of a year. He was hospitalized due to a mysterious illness months ago, but recently he's been making a recovery, much to his fan's joy. Though just when things started to look up for the veteran actor and comedian, it took a turn for the worse. He uploaded a cryptic post on Instagram yesterday, which led to a severe backlash, as people alleged the quote to be antisemitic.

Jamie Foxx apologizes for his Instagram post

The They Cloned Tyron actor took to Instagram yesterday to post a rather cryptic message that read, "They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!" He finished off the post by adding #fakefriends #fakelove. The post left many of his fans puzzled as to who he was talking about. The actor's post gained went viral on social media, with numerous individuals expressing strong disapproval of its alleged antisemitic content. Soon after the actor started facing accusations of being antisemitic he promptly deleted his Instagram post.

Instead, the 55-year-old took to the app again, but this time to clear the air and apologize to the Jewish community. He wrote, "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post." He acknowledged how his words caused "offense." The actor said he's "sorry" because that "was never my intent."

The comedian explained what his previous post was all about, he revealed, "To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend, and that's what I meant with "they" not anything more." Furthermore, he claimed to have "love in my heart for everyone." Foxx showed his "love and support" for the Jewish community. He signed off by saying, "My deepest apologies for anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx."

Jennifer Aniston caught up in the allegations

Following the significant backlash for Foxx's recent, and now deleted, antisemitic Instagram post, another controversy arose when fans noticed that Jennifer Aniston had liked the post. This move led many people online to believe that the F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor was endorsing antisemitism.

In response to the controversy, the actress addressed the issue and expressed her firm stance against any form of hate. In an Instagram story, she stated, "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident." She further made it clear to anyone who was coming across this post that she does "NOT support any form of antisemitism. I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

