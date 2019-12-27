Jamie Foxx to be honoured with a Spotlight Award at Palm Springs Film Festival for Just Mercy

Just Mercy is not just a story of a fight for justice but also of humanity. The film struck a chord with the fans across the world.

The film Just Mercy touched millions of hearts across the globe with its hard-hitting story line. The actor who received his Academy Award in the year 2005 for Ray, will be receiving the honour of a Spotlight Award at the upcoming Palm Springs Film Festival for the film titled Just Mercy. This film featured Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan and Captain Marvel aka Brie Larson in the lead. The trailer of the film Just Mercy gave a glimpse of the spine-chilling story of Jamie Foxx's character who is facing serious legal charges. Michael B. Jordan taken on the response of being the legal attorney for Jamie Foxx.

Just Mercy is not just a story of a fight for justice but also of humanity. The film struck a chord with the fans and audience members across the world, who gave it a thunderous response. The social media was flooded with messages from fans of how much they loved the film and its sensitive subject. The Palm Springs Film Festival will be held on January 2.

Other Hollywood stars who will be honoured at the Palm Springs Film Festival are Antonio Banderas, Marriage Story actors Laura Dern and Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo, Zack Gottsagen, Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez, Joker's lead actor Joaquin Phoenix, The Irishman's Martin Scorsese, Bombshell's star Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger. The film Just Mercy see Jamie Foxx as a character named Walter McMillian. This character is sentenced to death by the court for a murder in a wrongful conviction.

Check out the trailer of Just Mercy:

