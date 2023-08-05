Jamie Foxx calls out 'fake friends' as he returns to Instagram months after hospitalization

Jamie Foxx has been seen roaming around Chicago, having fun, and on occasion taking a stroll. The actors were thankful to see him back to normal and healthy after he had a health scare months ago, which left him hospitalized for a good while. Since his return he has rarely used social media, other than a few times when he explained his health situation to his fans on Instagram or a few photos of him playing sports. Recently Foxx shared a rather cryptic message which has left people wondering who the actor is talking about.

Jamie Foxx calls out fake friends

Recently the They Killed Tyrone actor took to Instagram to seemingly put an anonymous person on blast. He posted a quote on his account, with a black background which read, "They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!" The 55-year-old finished the sentence off with #fakefriends #fakelove. This has left his followers puzzled and befuddled wondering who could the actor be talking about.

A couple of weeks ago, Foxx had taken to Instagram to thank his family and friends who stood by him during his medical hardships. So now it is interesting to see him calling people out, who possibly might have not been there to help him.

Jamie Foxx's family kept fans up-to-date

Approximately four months after Jamie Foxx was hospitalized with a mysterious "medical complication," he made a post on social media to share updates about his recovery. The news of his hospitalization was first revealed by his family on April 12, when they assured fans that he was on his way to recovery due to "quick action and excellent care."

Jamie spent a considerable amount of time in the hospital, but in May, his daughter Corinne revealed that he had been released and was continuing his recovery at home. After being discharged, he underwent rehab and physical therapy to aid in his recuperation.

Meanwhile, Foxx's They Cloned Tyrone is out on Netflix to stream and it has been getting marvelous reviews, especially for its dark humor and addressing social issues.

