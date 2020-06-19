Jamie Foxx CONFIRMS he's playing Mike Tyson in the American boxer's biopic: It’s a definitive yes

Jamie Foxx confirms Mike Tyson's biopic is underway and he is all set to play the legendary American boxer.

Jamie Foxx recently came live on Instagram and confirmed that he is all set to get into the boxing gloves of Mike Tyson and play the legendary American boxer in his biopic. The film was announced in 2014 and Jamie Foxx was roped in as the lead actor. The 6-year-long hiatus has finally come to an end as Jamie Foxx himself confirmed the news and revealed that he is to soon begin shooting for the biopic. "It’s a definitive yes. Doing biographies is a tough things sometimes it takes 20 years to get 'em done but we officially got the real ball rolling," Jamie Foxx stated.

The actor is extremely ecstatic about playing Mike Tyson in the biopic and is waiting to begin shooting. "We want to show everybody evolves, everybody comes from a good or bad place. I think everybody, young and old, will be able to understand this man’s journey," Jamie Foxx said during his live session. In his conversation with filmmaker Mark Birnbaum, Jamie Foxx recalled he was 22 years old when he met Mike Tyson. "I met Mike Tyson in the weirdest way, I was on stage doing stand-up years ago. I get to my Mike Tyson joke and nobody claps, nobody laughs. You know why? Because Mike Tyson was watching." He revealed he continued when the crowd insisted he to after which Mike Tyson himself gave him a standing ovation.

Jamie Fox has been pulling out all the odds to prepare himself for playing Mike Tyson's character. His daily workout regime includes 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 pushups for the same. "What we’re doing is, we’re changing the body," the actor revealed and showed photos of his bulked-up physique. He also explained that a great deal of technology will go into making him look like Mike Tyson and he's confident enough to say, "I guarantee you, people will run up on me in the street and ask for an autograph and think that I'm Mike."

