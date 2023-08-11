Jamie Foxx enjoys fun-filled pickleball game with family after medical emergency and social media controversy

Jamie Foxx was spotted showcasing his pickleball skills in a game with Volleyball Star CaseyPatterson following his medical emergency and social media controversy. The volleyball player was full of praise for Foxx for his pickleball skills. She shared an Instagram story on Tuesday and spoke highly of Jamie.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston sparks social media meme fest as she denies supporting Jamie Foxx's anti-semitic post

Jamie Foxx showcased his exceptional pickleball skills

The 55-year-old actor shared a video of himself playing with Olympic volleyball star Casey Patterson on his Instagram Story.

Patterson first shared the video on her own social media. The volleyball player captioned the video, "That Jamie Foxx spin will get you...".

She also posted another angle that showed Foxx in motion and at a better angle, where he was heard saying, "I got dead balls out here, dead balls," in reference to the gameplay.

Patterson further captioned the video, "For all the comments who say @iamjamiefoxx didn't hit that ball."

Foxx's unexpected appearance comes only a few weeks after he provided fans with an update on his recovery from an undisclosed medical ailment that landed him in the hospital in April.

What had happened to Jamie Foxx?

In April, it was revealed that Jamie Foxx was battling a health issue that was not revealed. Foxx later shared a video in which he gave his fans an update on his health. He revealed in the video that he wanted to keep it a secret because he didn't want anyone to see him like that.

Foxx stated, "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, making a movie, or doing a television show." Foxx ended the video by saying, "I am on my way back."

All about Foxx’s social media controversy

The Django Unchained star sparked outrage over the weekend with a mysterious social media remark. On Friday, he posted a message on Instagram with the caption, "THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS... WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY'LL DO TO YOU?" with the hashtags ‘fake friends’ and ‘fake love’.

Several users on social media claimed that Foxx's statement was antisemitic, as he used the word "they" as a reference.

Foxx recently issued an apology for the same, in which he said, "Hey guys, I'd like to apologize to the Jewish community and anyone else who may have been upset by my post. I'm sorry if my comments were sloppy and caused offense; that was never my intention to clarify. I felt betrayed by a phony buddy, and that's what I meant by 'them, nothing else."

Advertisement

Many celebrities and fans came out in support of Jamie Foxx after he issued the apology on his Instagram last week.

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx receives support from Winnie Harlow and other celebs as he issues apology for antisemitic post