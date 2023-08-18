Jamie Foxx entangled in ugly beef with Logan Paul, Nina Agdal, and Dillon Danis amid health scare

Intense rivalries are nothing new in the combat sports world, and the upcoming boxing match on October 14 between Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis is no different. But this conflict has taken an unforeseen turn, with social media serving as the arena for a nasty feud that knows no bounds.

Social media sparks fire between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul that involves Jamie Foxx

Dillon Danis, who is well-known for his rough demeanor, has caused controversy by criticizing both his opponent and Nina Agdal, Logan Paul's fiance. He has shared images of Agdal with other celebrities through provocative posts, sparking a drama storm. Danis uploaded a photo of Agdal and Jamie Foxx, drawing unintentional attention to the actor who recently experienced a health crisis. “We need to thank Nina for influencing Jamie Foxx to make one of the best hits of all time, gold digger” Danis wrote. Indirectly taking a hit at Nina and calling her a gold digger.

Battle of words and actions between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis

Danis' controversial tactics have drawn criticism for their contempt, which has resulted in legal action. According to rumors, Paul sent Danis a letter of cease and desist. Danis responded by challenging Paul to a 12-round battle in the ring, condemning Paul for using legal means to settle the matter. Danis said "I'm suggesting 12 rounds in the ring to test if you can silence me like a man, but you're staying quiet. Instead, you're crying to the promoters and issuing cease and desist letters pu**y."

Fans eagerly await Paul's response to Danis' challenge as the verbal fighting heats up, wondering if he would enter the ring to face his opponent. The growing drama attracts viewers as they anticipate both the verbal battle and the impending fight as tensions rise as the clock counts down to the match. The conclusion of this dispute is still up in the air, leaving viewers keen to see who will emerge winner in this important match.

