Jamie Foxx faces lingering health challenges after mystery illness: 'Still not himself'

Jamie Foxx is still recovering from a mystery medical complication that led to him being admitted to the hospital in April this year. However, a source told PEOPLE that while Foxx is on the road to recovery, the actor is ‘still not himself’.

Jamie Foxx ‘still not himself’

Talking to the publication about the 55-year-old actor, the source said, “He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself.” They further added that those who are closest to the actor have continued to remain tight-lipped about the details of his health condition. “He has the tightest circle around him,” the source said.

Recently, Foxx’s co-star John Boyega spoke to the publication at the premiere of They Cloned Tyrone where he shared an update about the former. Boyega said that Jamie ‘finally picked up the phone’.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega said. “He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return.”

He also added that he gave Foxx his good wishes directly. He added that he will be waiting for Foxx to get better.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

In April, Foxx faced a medical complication while he was shooting for the Netflix movie Back in Action co-starring Cameron Diaz in Atlanta. The following day, on April 12, Jamie’s daughter Corrine Foxx took to her Instagram space and shared an update about her father, stating that he was recovering after the health crisis the previous day. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote.

A month later, on May 12, Corrine blasted a report that the family was preparing for ‘the worst’, and shared that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks and was in fact, ‘recuperating’.

Ever since then, there has been no updates about his recovery from the family.

