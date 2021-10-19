Jamie Foxx gets candid about why he’ll never get married: It's not appealing to me

Jamie Foxx recently spoke to E! News and opened up about his thoughts on marriage and settling down. When asked about his thoughts on marriage, the actor was quick to share that married life never appealed to him and he refuses to take the “pressure” it brings. "The 2.5 children, the wood panelling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn't think that was for me," Foxx shared.

The star also shared how his relationship with his 2 daughters (Corrine Foxx, 27, and Annalise Bishop, 12) is better because of it: "A lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older. Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families. Us, we actually came together more. So I don't know what that is, I just know that it is different but it's a whole lot of love."

“The pressure of being married, I don't think we can have a conversation about it. I just keep moving,” the star added. However, Foxx does enjoy having his family close. "It was by design to have my whole family living with me, because I don't want them living away from my circumstance. I want them to see and share the things that I go through. There's a lot of hard work, there's a lot of disappointment, but there's a lot of things to celebrate," he said.

Speaking more about his relationship with his daughters, the star shared some advice for fellow girl-dads, he said: "If you start early, Girl Dad, being a new dad, being able to talk about anything under the sun at the age of eight, nine, 10, when they are 18, 19, 20, they'll say, 'I can go to my dad and talk about anything,'" Foxx noted. "It will pay dividends for the rest of your life."

