Jamie Foxx Health: Nick Cannon says the actor will update fans 'when he is ready to'; Details inside

Jamie Foxx’s fans have desperately been hoping for an update on the actor’s health while keeping him in their prayers. Jamie was rushed to the hospital from Atlanta while he was filming for his upcoming movie in April. The actor last interacted with his fans on social media when he thanked them for their love and support. Amid reports surrounding his critical health, the actor’s friend Nick Cannon has shared a health update about Foxx with his fans now.

Nick Cannon gives an update on Jamie Foxx’s health

Jamie Foxx has been battling a mysterious illness since April that landed him in the hospital. Fans have been extremely concerned about the actor’s health, and the lack of updates from his side has caused them to worry a bit more. The last interaction Foxx had with his fans was when he posted on Instagram to thank the fans for the love. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Nick Cannon has given his fans an update about the actor, saying Jamie Foxx will update them about his health “when he’s ready.” Nick spoke to Extra TV about his friend’s health and the illness he has been combating since April. “One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private,” Cannon noted.

Nick added, “I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner. You only can respect that.”

He also let the fans know that Foxx would come forward to inform them about his health when he is ready. Cannon explained, “I believe when he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world [about his health scare] the way that only he can.”

ALSO READ: Kelly Osbourne finds parenting support, connection with co-host Nick Cannon on 'Beat Shazam' set

Nick Cannon says he cannot pry in Jamie Foxx’s matters

Nick was asked if Jamie had suffered from a stroke, to which the comedian answered, saying he doesn’t pry into Jamie’s matters. He disclosed, “I’m probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can, I don’t pry.” The comedian admitted that he doesn’t ask questions as he added, “And other than the information that’s given to me and, you know, what’s asked of me.”

Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital in April from the sets of his upcoming movie. The actor has been fighting a mysterious illness ever since. There has been no update about the actor’s daughter informing fans that he was “recuperating.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was only recently when a report claimed Foxx is ‘paralyzed and partially blind’, weeks after his medical emergency. The report surfaced weeks after Jamie’s daughter Corrine Foxx said her father was out of the hospital and at a rehab.

ALSO READ: Mike Tyson talks about Jamie' Foxx's health issues: If we don't know by now, they don't want us to know