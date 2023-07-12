Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor appears strong playing pickleball in Chicago days after first appearance

Jamie Foxx , the Amazing Spider-man actor who was admitted into the hospital a few months back, citing a mysterious illness that caused "medical complications" has recently been seen around Chicago. It looks like the actor is recovering and having fun. During his latest appearance, Jamie Foxx looked fit and was seen enjoying his time with his friends.

Jamie Foxx steps out for a friendly pickleball match

The They Clone Tyrone actor was seen a couple of days ago partying it up on a yacht, the next day he helped a woman find her bag, and now he was spotted playing a friendly match-up game with a bunch of friends in Chicago.

The pictures posted by an Instagram user show Jamie in all-black attire, wearing his cap backward playing doubles against two men with his partner.

Jamie Foxx is prepping to go home?

TMZ reported that a celebration was held for Jamie at the rehab center on Monday, suggesting that his return home is imminent.

From the looks of it, Jamie is steadily progressing toward a full recovery while undergoing treatment at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago. As you may recall, Jamie experienced a medical emergency in April, which remains a secret to this day.

After a prolonged silence from the actor, he has been enjoying various activities throughout Chicago, including a yacht ride along the river, practicing his golf swing at the driving range, and even performing a good deed by returning a lost purse to its owner. The son of the owner of the purse put up an Instagram post saying, "Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good (sic)."

Additionally, the actor has been cherishing precious moments with his family and close friends.

Jamie also made a return to Twitter to talk about his yacht party saying, "Boat life Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed."

TMZ had earlier also reported an eyewitness at a TopGolf driving range said that the actor had a "strong swing," and Foxx was "walking regularly, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good. He was just regular Jamie.”

