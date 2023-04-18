Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor currently recovering after medical complications

The Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is seemingly recovering following severe health complications early last week. As per reports, the ‘Ray’ star is “steadily improving” after experiencing a mysterious health scare. On Wednesday, 12th April, Foxx’s daughter, Corinee Foxx, informed fans on social media about her father’s health condition. His daughter shared an Instagram post on behalf of her family stating, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” The message further continued- “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

She did not disclose any other details.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

It's still unclear why Jamie Foxx was hospitalized or what symptoms he was experiencing at the time of the incident. It happened while Foxx was filming his new Netflix film Back in Action, in Atlanta, Georgia. While Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized, the shooting of ‘Back in Action’ reportedly resumed the next day. Seth Gordon, the filmmaker of Horrible Bosses, is producing and directing the Netflix movie, which was initially scheduled for release later this year.

About Jamie Foxx

The 55-year-old Hollywood veteran actor is best known for his role as Ray Charles in the 2004 biological movie. He has appeared in several hits such as Jarhead, Miami Vice, Dreamgirls, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Baby Driver, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Annie, among others. He has also bagged numerous accolades throughout his career, including Academy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTA, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, and Golden Globe Awards.

