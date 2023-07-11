Jamie Foxx health update: Actor helps woman in Chicago, 'feels good' months after mysterious illness

Jamie Foxx , from They Cloned Tyrone, was hospitalized earlier this year after contracting a mysterious illness, that the actor and his family have been hush-hush about. Since then, Foxx made his first appearance, nearly in four months after his mysterious illness. After his appearances in the recent past, the actor was recently seen extending help to a local woman in Chicago.

Jamie Foxx helps local woman

The actor was most recently spotted while helping out a woman in Chicago find her lost bag. The video of the star getting back into his Black SUV after the incident was posted on Instagram by the son of the woman. The post was captioned, "Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good (sic)."

The woman can be heard yelling "Thank you, Jamie" in the background.

Fans react as Jamie Foxx helps the woman

Fans were quick to flock to the post and praise Jamie for his actions, as well as congratulate the woman on meeting the Amazing Spiderman actor. Taking to the comments section of the post, one user commented, "That's a pretty cool moment right there, glad Jamie found your mom's purse and got it back to her!" Another user said, "God is good! Two blessings you guys witness today. Jamie and your mom getting her purse back."

While netizens seemed happy for the woman, many were relieved to see Foxx happy and healthy after little to no update from the actor on his health during the past few months.

Meanwhile, this video comes hot on the heels of Foxx making his first public appearance since April. Earlier, a few days ago, the actor was seen on a boat going down the Chicago River over the weekend where he was reportedly promoting his alcohol brand Brown Sugar Bourbon. This also led to his tweet in a while, which read: “Boat life Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay Blessed."

TZM reported that Jamie was seen at a Topgolf Driving Range on Saturday, with an eyewitness even testifying that the actor had a "strong swing". According to the eye-witness, Foxx was "walking regularly, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good. He was just regular Jamie.”