Jamie Foxx health update: Actor in 'physical rehab' as he leaves hospital weeks after medical emergency

The ‘Ray’ star Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery as he is reportedly undergoing ‘physical rehabilitation’ after being released from the hospital. As per reports, the actor is rehabbing in Chicago weeks after suffering a mysterious health scare. In fact, the 55-year-old’s family, including his daughters Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop, seemed to have been visiting their father at the facility. As per reports, the facility is one of the country's top rehab and it specializes in traumatic brain injury, cancer rehabilitation, spinal cord injury rehab, and stroke recovery.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

It’s still not clear what has happened to the Oscar-winning actor or what symptoms he was experiencing at the time of the incident. The news of Jamie Fox suffering a serious medical complication came to light when his daughter Corinne Foxx informed her fans about his father’s medical condition on Instagram. She also wrote, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time." The incident took place in Atlanta, Georgia when Foxx was filming the Netflix movie ‘Back in Action’, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

On Friday, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne shared an update on her Instagram story about her father’s health. In the story, the 29-year-old wrote, "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!” she added.

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx will be hosting a new music-centric Trivia game show ‘We are Family’ alongside his daughter Corinne starting 2024. The series announcement comes after a positive update about the actor’s health condition.

About Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx, an actor, comedian, and musician, is best known for playing Ray Charles in the 2004 movie Biological. The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Jarhead, Miami Vice, Baby Driver, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dreamgirls, and Annie are just a few of the blockbusters in which he has appeared. The 55-year-old has also received other awards over his career, such as Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Movie Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTAs, and Academy Awards.

