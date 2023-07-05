Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor is 'still pretty fragile' as family keeps his condition under wraps

The health update of Jamie Foxx still has not cleared what exact condition the actor is in. A few days ago, Foxx's co-star John Boyega informed that the actor has picked up his phone call and said that he was doing well. Now, a recent report claimed that Jamie Foxx is "still pretty fragile" which has created deep concern among his fans and followers.

Jamie Foxx's family keeps it quiet about actor's health update

As per aceshowbiz, the Oscar-winning actor's health update has been kept under wraps by his family members. The lack of information has made his friends "worried" about the star. The source reported that there are no real answers about exactly what happened and how Jamie is recovering.

Now, a source recently told OK!, "Jamie’s family is keeping his condition very quiet. He is still pretty fragile, and his loved ones know Jamie wouldn’t want anyone seeing him like that.” The lack of information is making people wonder if Jamie is in a worse situation than before. However, no clear information has been given by the actor's family members.

What has happened to Jamie Foxx?

Earlier in April this year, Jamie Foxx was taken to a hospital from the sets of his upcoming action-comedy ‘Back In Action.' Right after that, his daughter Corrine Foxx informed fans that the actor was dealing with some medical complications. Giving relief to his fans and followers, Corrine informed after a few weeks that Jamie was ‘recuperating.’

Later, Jamie Foxx also took to his Instagram to express his gratitude to his fans and followers for showing immense concern for his health. Since then, the actor surprisingly has not interacted with anyone. In these two months, news about his health kept coming from his co-stars but they also did not disclose much about the actor's health.

Recently, during the Hollywood premiere of the film They Cloned Tyrone, John Boyega said that the actor was doing well and would be returning to the lights-camera-action world "soon."

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx will be seen in the upcoming They Cloned Tyrone along with Boyega. The film is set to release on July 21.

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx new health update: John Boyega says actor 'finally picked up the phone'