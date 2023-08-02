Jamie Foxx health update: Actor pens heartfelt tribute on sister's birthday; 'Without you I would not be here'

Jamie Foxx, the Oscar-winning actor, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to his younger sister, Deidra Dixon, on her birthday. The heartfelt post included a series of heartwarming snapshots featuring Jamie and Deidra, showcasing their close bond and cherished memories together.

Jamie Foxx heartfelt tribute to his sister on her birthday

"Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason" Foxx wrote. He added, "And without you I would not be here."

The actor continued, "Had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis."

Foxx wrote, pouring his heart out to express his love and gratitude to his sister on her special day.

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx health update: Is actor 'still not a 100 per cent' after recovering from mysterious illness?

Foxx's emotional gratitude in a candid video

Jamie Foxx's health journey took a challenging turn earlier this year when he faced an undisclosed medical condition, which led to hospitalization. In a candid three-minute video shared on July 22, the actor opened up about the frightening experience and the overwhelming support he received from fans and loved ones.

Foxx opened up about a challenging period he faced, which he described as something he never thought he would go through. Though he didn't disclose specific details about the medical condition, he candidly shared his journey to recovery and how the unwavering support of his sister, Deidra, and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, played a vital role in saving his life.

"To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video," Foxx expressed his gratitude in the emotional video. He continued, "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight. They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these."

Meanwhile, Jamie’s path to recovery had its challenges, but he made it clear that he is on the mend and ready to return to his passion for acting. Addressing rumors that surfaced during his health scare, he confirmed that he is not blind or paralyzed and assured fans that he is making progress in his recovery.

"I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well," Foxx candidly admitted, adding, "But I’m coming back, and I’m able to work." The actor's determination to overcome the hurdles shows his strength and resolve.

Social media platforms buzzed with love and admiration as fans showered the actor with well-wishes and prayers for his continued recovery. Jamie Foxx's health update and birthday tribute to his sister, Deidra Dixon, have touched the hearts of many. Fans eagerly await his return to the screen, sending him their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx health update: Is actor 'still not a 100 per cent' after recovering from mysterious illness?