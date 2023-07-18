Jamie Foxx health update: Actor throws 'celebration' party for his recovery while undergoing outpatient rehab

Jamie Foxx has been recovering from his health issues ever since it was revealed that he experienced a medical complication and it looks like the actor is on a path to recovery. The 55-year-old reportedly threw a party to celebrate his improving conditions as he recovers from this health scare back in April this year. Here's everything we know about it.

Jamie Foxx throws party to celebrate recovery

Back in April, Foxx's daughter Corinne posted a statement revealing that the actor had been hospitalized for an undisclosed condition and divulged that due to "quick action and great care" he was already on his way to recovery. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," she wrote. Ever since there have been several reports about his health status and his recent appearances in public have led to a widespread debate on the Internet.

A source told People that the star "has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility." They also revealed that the singer hosted a party "to celebrate being better" as he continues to recover. According to the source, the celebration was held at the Chicago rehabilitation facility where he has been going to get better. This isn't the only update about the award-winning actor.

Jamie Foxx is undergoing outpatient rehab

The source added, "He is still doing some outpatient rehab though." It offers recovery progress and treatment while providing convenience and flexibility to the patient. Foxx suffered a medical complication while filming Netflix's film Back in Action in Atlanta. In May, the singer posted a message on his Instagram saying, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed [folded hands emoji] [red heart emoji] [fox emoji]."

He also shared the trailer for his film They Cloned Tyrone in which he plays Slick Charles. In July, he made his first public appearance since being hospitalized in April. He was spotted on a boat and made a peace sign for the camera. He also tweeted, "Boat life [fox emoji] Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!" His health issue and recovery have largely been kept private and under wraps by his friends and family.

