Jamie Foxx health update: Actor's concerned loved ones warn him to 'go easy' amid recovery; Here's why

Jamie Foxx has made a lot of progress since he was hospitalized, but his family and friends are worried about how much he'll be able to do when he gets back to work. Fans are happy with his progress, however, they are cautioning him not to overwork while working, as he has not fully recovered yet.

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx health update: Actor pens heartfelt tribute on sister's birthday; 'Without you I would not be here'

Loved ones urge Jamie Foxx to slow down and focus on his health

An insider close to Jamie Foxx has informed US Weekly that the celebrity's recovery is a long-term process. "Jamie has lost a significant amount of weight and it may take some time for his physical strength to return, so they would like him to take it easy," the source said.

In April, US Weekly reported that Foxx had been hospitalized due to a medical complication. Meanwhile, his eldest daughter Corinne posted a photo of her father on Instagram, stating that “he is already on the road to recovery."

A source told US Weekly in late July that “Jamie is making great progress in his recovery. He’s doing great right now. He has a great support system around him and is just trying to get back to normal.”

Jamie has since maintained silence about his health scare. However, last month he took to social media to address some of the speculation surrounding his condition.

"You know, by keeping quiet, sometimes things get out of hand, and some people say I'm blind, but, as you can see, my eyes are working fine!. People have said I'm paralyzed, and I'm not, but I've been through hell and back on my journey to recovery, and there have been bumps along the way. I'm coming back and I'm ready to work again,” he said in an Instagram video on July 22.

The Oscar winner went on to explain that he had been through something he never thought he would experience, and that the reason he hadn’t updated his fans was because he didn't want them to see him like this.

Foxx concluded, “I wanted my fans to be able to see me smile, laugh, party, tell a joke, act in a movie, or a TV show. I did not want my fans to see tubes coming out of me and wondering if I would survive. I want to thank my family and friends for being there for me.”

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx health update: Actor expresses gratitude to family for saving his life

Advertisement

Jamie Foxx showers sister with love and gratitude on her birthday

Jamie Foxx wished his beautiful sister Diedra Dixon in his birthday post for her. "Diedra, you are a magical, beautiful and courageous lioness. If it weren't for you, I wouldn't be here. If it wasn't for the decisions you made, I'd be dead. You are my world and I love you always & forever, D," he captioned the post.

Jamie gave a big shout-out to his family for being there for him during his illness. "I can't tell you how amazing it is to have my family support me. They kept me safe and protected me, and that's something I hope everyone can do too," said the actor.

Meanwhile, what actually happened to Foxx at the time of his medical emergency is still unknown and it continues to remain a mystery.

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx health update: Oscar-winning actor makes first public appearance since hospitalization