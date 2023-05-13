Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor's daughter Corinne reveals 'He's been out of the hospital’ amid medical scare

Jamie Foxx's family is responding to rumors about his health four weeks after announcing that the actor suffered a medical emergency. On Friday, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, shared a cryptic update about her father’s health on her Instagram story. The 29-year-old wrote, "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,"

She further added, "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support," She continued, "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

In her Instagram story, she also added a screenshot of an article with the headline "Jamie Foxx's loved ones reportedly preparing for the worst" and claimed it as a bogus report.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

On April 11, the Academy Award-winning actor experienced a mysterious medical emergency. The news was shared by his daughter Corinne on Instagram on April 12 that her father had "experienced a medical complication" the day before. She also wrote, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

The Ray actor was in Atlanta filming the Netflix film Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. The movie is helmed by Foxx's Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon.

As per reports, Jamie will be taking some time to return to work. The actor won't be hosting the forthcoming season of Fox's Beat Shazam, which began filming this week. Cannon filled the role instead. In order to give Jamie time to recover, Universal Pictures has pushed back the release date of Strays from June 9 to August 18.

About Jamie Foxx

The actor, comedian, and singer, Jamie Foxx, is best known for his role as Ray Charles in the 2004 film Biological. In addition to this, he has made appearances in a number of blockbusters, including Dreamgirls, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Jarhead, Miami Vice, Baby Driver, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Annie. Throughout his career, the 55-year-old has also won various honors, including Golden Globe Awards, Critics' Choice Movie Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTAs, and Academy Awards.

