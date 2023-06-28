Jamie Foxx Health Update: Cameron Diaz ‘shocked and saddened’ by co-star’s health crisis

Cameron Diaz is ‘shocked and saddened’ by her co-star Jamie Foxx’s health crisis.

Diaz and Foxx are supposed to share screen space in the upcoming Netflix movie named Back in Action. The film will mark a comeback for Cameron after a long hiatus from the acting world for 9 years. However, the shooting of the film was halted abruptly on April 12, after Jamie Foxx suffered a health crisis and had to be admitted to the hospital.

Foxx’s daughter Corrine Fox shared the unfortunate development on her social media space on the very same day, stating that her father has had a ‘medical complication’. She also added, "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery." The film was soon wrapped after a few more days of shooting. A stand-in was used in scenes that would feature Foxx.

And now, speaking to PEOPLE, a source has shared Cameron’s response to the circumstance. Read on to know more.

Cameron Diaz is shocked by Jamie Foxx’ health crisis

The source told the publication that Diaz is “shocked and saddened by Jamie’s health crisis.” They further added that “one day they were working together, and the next he was just gone,” while shooting for the movie in a set in Atlanta

“She wanted to be supportive and help out in any way, but his family has kept his status very quiet,” said the source.

While Foxx’s health condition is not yet clear, his daughter Corrine shared last month that the actor is now out of the hospital and that he has been recovering. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote. “He was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

