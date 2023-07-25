Jamie Foxx health update: Ice-T slams trolls for making clone and AI conspiracy theories, calls them 'weirdos'

Ever since Jamie Foxx resurfaced in public post his April health scare, netizens have been creating and spreading conspiracy theories about how the actor has been cloned. His recent video further sparked the senseless theories as trolls questioned why Foxx looked different. Hip-hop rapper Ice-T has now called them out for being "weirdos" and fueling rumors.

Ice-T slams trolls for spreading Jamie Foxx clone and AI conspiracy theories

Foxx's appearance was questioned by a user when they took a screenshot from his recent video and compared it to an old red carpet photo with the caption, "What's going on with Jamie Foxx?" The aim of the tweet was to spark the conspiracy theories that claim Foxx has been cloned or that the video was created using the quickly spreading artificial intelligence.

Ice-T quoted the tweet and called the trolls out saying, "People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or AI, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died... Cause he doesn't look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos.." Netizens have been scrutinizing everything posted or done by Foxx ever since his decision to be back in the public eye while still recovering from his undisclosed medical complication.

Many other users have slammed the conspiracy theorists claiming how stupid it was to compare a red carpet photo with makeup, proper lighting, and a professional camera to a video taken from a phone with low lighting and a different camera lens. Apart from that people have also pointed out that Foxx is still recovering from his health scare and will naturally need time to get back to his previous health, weight, and physical condition.

Jamie Foxx's health scare and update

In April, Foxx was hospitalized due to a medical complication while he was filming Netflix's action comedy Back in Action. His recent video was an attempt to debunk the health rumors floating around on the Internet. Talking about why he kept his medical condition a secret, he said, "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me."

He rubbished the various rumors claiming what his health complication was. "Some people are saying I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working just fine. They said I was paralyzed — I'm not paralyzed," he debunks the false reports in the video. "Thank u a billion to everybody... been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through... [x2 folded hands emoji] [red heart emoji]," he captioned the post.

