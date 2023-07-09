Jamie Foxx health update: John Boyega and Teyonah Parris reveal actor is ‘going to be back’ and ‘is all good’

About 3 months ago the Amazing Spider Man actor, Jamie Foxx had reportedly some medical complications according to his daughter Corinne. She had let Foxx's fans know that because of great care and quick action, the actor was on the road to recovery.

John Boyega and Teyonah reveal Jamie Foxx is 'doing good'

Since then though, there have been no updates on Foxx's health. Well, to delight and relief for the actor's fans, John Boyega, Foxx's co-star in They Cloned Tyrone, in a recent interview had some good news. "Yeah, he's all good. He's all good, So we're just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. Privacy and all," said Boyega.

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor's home is under construction as his medical condition remains unclear

Another Co-star of Foxx's, Teyonah Parris chipped in saying, "Giving people space to heal how they need to do."

Boyega was all priase for the ocscar winning actor, "We got three stand-up shows that you would normally pay $29.99 for, He gave us that for free. He played the piano, sang some songs, all of that. I don't need to ever go to one of these shows again."

Porscha Coleman, the Dad embarssing me! actor which Jamie Foxx also starred in put the media on blast last month for speculating regarding his health, "One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy. If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low." Coleman reiterated, "Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe."

Allegedly Jamie Foxx had a stroke three months ago. The Oscar-winning actor was swiftly taken to the hospital after encountering a "medical complication" during the production of his upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action.

While actor Kevin Hart also provided an update a couple of months ago repeating what has Jamie's other friends and co-stars have pointed out. "Jamie's always been a private person to a certain degree," said Hart, "He's getting better in his situation, and you know, everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy – all that stuff is seen and felt."

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx faces lingering health challenges after mystery illness: 'Still not himself'