Jamie Foxx health update: Oscar-winning actor makes first public appearance since hospitalization

In April, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for a ‘medical complication’ while he was filming in Atlanta. The close friends and family of the actor were informed that his condition was serious enough. That is why many people from out of town came to visit him in the hospital. The Sun reported that Foxx’s hospitalization came weeks after his meltdown on the filming set of Back in Action.

Jamie Foxx’s health battle has been kept private with speculations running wild about his health. His recovery has also been kept under wraps though his daughter gave an update on his health in late May. Now Foxx has made a first public appearance ever since his hospitalization in April. Here is everything to know about the same.

Jamie Foxx’s first public appearance

Ever since his hospitalization in April 2023 due to the sudden medical complication, Jamie Foxx was photographed in public for the first time.

On Sunday, TMZ shared a video which marked Jamie Foxx’s first public appearance after his hospitalization in April. The actor was in a boat on a Chicago river and seemed to be in better health than earlier. He even made a peace sign for the cameraman in a boat which was occupied by the several other guests as well.

Jamie Foxx’s video footage comes just a few weeks after it was confirmed that the actor was on a road to recovery. Previously, he also shared a thank you note for his fans on Instagram which read, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Previously in May 2023, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Fox said, “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!’ Corinne also further teased fans about ‘exciting work announcement.”

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx faces lingering health challenges after mystery illness: 'Still not himself'