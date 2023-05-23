Jamie Foxx health update: Oscar-winning actor ‘recovering well’ in rehabilitation facility

Last month, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized last month for a ‘medical complication’ while he was filming in Atlanta. The Oscar winning actor’s close friends and family were informed that his condition was serious enough. That is why many people from out of town came to visit him in the hospital.

Allegedly, Foxx’s hospitalization came weeks after his meltdown on the filming set of Back in Action, according to The Sun.

Here is everything to know about Jamie Foxx’s health update after he was admitted to hospital last week.

Jamie Foxx health update

Ever since Jamie Foxx was admitted in hospital due to ‘medical complications’, the actor’s health battle has been kept private with speculations running wild about his health. Foxx has been continually receiving medical treatment but in a different city. Since, at least May 15, Foxx has been receiving treatment in Chicago.

On May 12, 2023, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Fox put the speculations over his health to rest. She wrote: ‘Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!’ Corinne also further teased fans about ‘exciting work announcement’.

After Corinne shared a health update about her father, TMZ also published pictures of his daughters Anelise and Corinne, as well as the former's mother – Kristin Grannis. Jamie Foxx’s friend Dave Brown also photographed visiting the actor though the Oscar winning actor himself have not been photographed since his medical emergency. They were spotted outside a physical medicine and rehabilitation facility in the Windy City. According to TMZ, Jamie Foxx was moved to this facility in late April and has been ‘recovering well’.

