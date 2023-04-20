Jamie Foxx health update: The 'Ray' actor still hospitalized but is 'improving' after medical complications

Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery. The 55-year-old actor experienced a mysterious health scare last week, but he is recovering and continues to be treated by medical personnel. The actor allegedly “feels the love from everyone” while healing. As per sources, Foxx remains hospitalized six days after his daughter Corinne first informed everyone that her father had experienced a medical complication on April 12.

When Corinne Foxx first shared the news on social media, she stated in her Instagram post that, "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

It is still unknown why or what symptoms he was having at the time. But, the incident took place in Atlanta, Georgia, where Foxx was shooting his newest Netflix movie, Back in Action. Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital following serious medical complications. Jamie Foxx is still in the hospital, but the next day after the incident, 'Back in Action' apparently started filming again. The Netflix feature was initially slated for release later this year, but film’s director Seth Gordon is producing and directing it. While Foxx is not present on set, Cameron Diaz is still shooting Back in Action. On Tuesday, the actress was pictured in Atlanta, Georgia, while filming a scene with a substitute actor for Foxx.

Jamie Foxx over the years

The seasoned Hollywood actor, 55, is most known for playing Ray Charles in the 2004 film ‘Biological’. In addition to others, he has made appearances in a number of blockbusters, including Jarhead, Miami Vice, Dreamgirls, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Baby Driver, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Annie. Throughout his career, he has also won various honours, including Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTAs, Critics' Choice Movie Awards, and Academy Awards.

