Jamie Foxx health update: Was actor's body double on the boat? Netizens suspect, 'this is not real Jamie'

Was that real Jamie Foxx or just a body double on the boat? On July 9, TMZ shared a video and claimed that the Oscar-winning actor made his first public appearance since his hospitalization in April for a mysterious illness. They reported that he was seen riding a boat on the Chicago River with other guests. The update does not end here. On July 10, Jamie Foxx himself sent blessings as he tweeted that he enjoyed his boat ride. But, netizens created a buzz on social media as they suspected that it was not the 'real Jamie' but the body double of the actor.

Netizens think it was Jamie Foxx's body double

As soon as the video was shared by TMZ, netizens started suspecting that it was not real Jamie Foxx who was on the boat in the Chicago River but the actor's body double instead.

According to the same media outlet, some people have seen Jamie hitting the Topgolf driving range over the weekend. One of them also told TMZ, "He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement was definitely good and he was just regular Jamie.”

Despite a few videos published by TMZ, netizens continue to complain that it was actually Foxx's body double who was in all the photos and not Foxx himself.

Check out netizens' reactions

One person wrote, "As soon as I saw that video of Jamie Foxx yesterday, my first thought was (moving the goal post) how long it would take the Q morons to claim that it was either doctored film or a body double. I guess less than 24 hours. These people really need to get a life."

Another commented, "This is not real Jamie." "Hopefully it is Jamie Foxx but 480p shaky cam footage from 50+ yards away doesn't prove its him. Especially when his body double looks almost exactly like him," a third person tweeted.

A fourth person said, "if jamie foxx is ok, he would do an interview, he would be photographed in a restaurant, or photographed with will smith. nobody knows when this video was taken, and it could be his body double. until he is interviewed with current date, nobody is going to believe he is ok."

However, unclear health updates about Jamie Foxx have been going around since his hospitalization. Time can only tell what is real and what is not.

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx will be seen in the upcoming They Cloned Tyrone. It also stars John Boyega. The film is set to release on July 21.

