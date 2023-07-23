Jamie Foxx health update: Will Smith, Michael B Jordon and other celebrities pour love on actor’s new video

Jamie Foxx suffered a health scare a few months back and since then his health updates have been shrouded in mystery. The actor was hospitalized after suffering from an unknown illness. Fans had many different theories regarding the situation but now, Foxx reveals in a recent video what exactly happened.

Jamie Foxx breaks his silence over his health

Jamie Foxx on Saturday posted a video on Instagram talking about what exactly went down with his health. In a heartfelt three-minute video, he expressed his gratitude to his family members, fans, and well-wishers.

The Amazing Spider-man actor said, "First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back." Without getting into the specifics he told his fans that he's been " through something that I thought I would never ever go through."

Addressing the social media speculations surrounding his health, he clarified, "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man." Jamie Foxx explained that he wanted his followers to witness him in good spirits, laughing, enjoying life, and seeing him in movies and television shows, rather than witnessing him in a vulnerable state with tubes and unsure of his recovery.

He expressed profound appreciation to his family, including his daughter and sister, for standing by him and keeping his situation private. He thanked god and acknowledged the efforts of medical professionals who contributed to his recovery.

Jamie Foxx clarified that he is neither blind nor paralyzed, as speculated on social media, stating, "As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. I'm not paralyzed, but ... I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back and I'm able to work."

Jamies finished off the video by saying, "I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got. If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it's just because it's been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."

ALSO READ: Was Jamie Foxx 'paralyzed' after suffering a mysterious illness? Actor's rep REVEALS

Will Smith, Michael B Jordan, and many others pour support for Jamie Foxx

Many celebrities and friends of Jamie Foxx showered the video with love and support. Will Smith wrote in the comments, "Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now!"

Advertisement

Justin Timberlake and Michael B Jordan showed their love, while Steve Harvey wrote, "Thank GOD for Grace. all love bruh."

Dwayne Johnson also showed support for the actor, saying, "I’m gonna bear hug the fuck outta you when I see you again." Viola Davis also poured her love, "God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie."

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx health update: Is actor 'still not a 100 per cent' after recovering from mysterious illness?