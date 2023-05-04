Jamie Foxx issues first statement, 3 weeks after medical emergency; Says 'Feeling blessed'

Oscar winner actor Jamie Foxx finally made his first Instagram post, nearly weeks after his medical emergency. He was hospitalized recently due to a "medical complication." Jamie Foxx spoke out, saying he "appreciates all the love" he's received from family, friends, and fans. He expressed his gratitude in the first statement on Instagram, since his medical emergency.

Jamie Foxx’s first statement

On May 3, the 55-year-old actor turned to Instagram and wrote a statement that said, "Appreciate all the love!" "I'm grateful." to his 16.2 million Instagram followers, and many others who wished him well in his continued recuperation in the comments section. The actor thanked everyone for showering love and sending ‘get well soon’ messages. See the post below:

Jamie receives ‘get well soon’ wishes

AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys tweeted, "Hey dude. Backstreet Boys' Aj is always in my thoughts and prayers. Let's get you healed and back home," DJ Khaled said, while Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta added prayer hands and heart emojis.

Jamie Foxx thanks Nick Cannon

Jamie also took to Instagram to thank Nick Cannon for filling in as host of the upcoming season of Beat Shazam.Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx is the show's DJ, but Kelly Osbourne will fill in for her in the meantime. "Thank you, my boy," Jamie stated on Instagram before adding, "See [you] all soon."

Corinne’s Instagram post

Corinne shared on Instagram on April 12 that her father had "experienced a medical complication". She was in Atlanta at the time filming the Netflix feature Back in Action, which starred Cameron Diaz and Glen Close. Corinne's message stated that Jamie was "on his way to recovery" due to “quick action and great care." She revealed the filming resumed, and a stunt double stood in for him in the rest of his scenes.

Jamie Foxx health update:

It was reported that Foxx’s health was improving in the hospital. Fans were concerned again, earlier this week, when several of Jamie's long-standing pals began praying for his speedy recovery. Eventually now, Jamie’s message on his Instagram, for fans and well-wishers comes as a sigh of relief.

