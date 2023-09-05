Jamie Foxx looks happy, enjoys vacation with girlfriend after prolonged battle with an undisclosed disease

After a recent health scare that left everyone concerned, actor Jamie Foxx finally appears to be in good health and high spirits as he took a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Academy Award winner, 55, was photographed by Page Six as he arrived for Labor Day weekend with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp.

Jamie Foxx vacations in style

In the photos obtained by Page Six, Jamie Foxx donned a stylish black jacket with a graphic print, paired with matching joggers. His outfit was completed with a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and white sneakers. Alyce Huckstepp, too, opted for a casual all-black outfit with white sneakers, and the couple was seen holding hands before boarding a black SUV. Huckstepp also accessorized with her own wide-brimmed hat.

Beachside relaxation for Jamie Foxx

Foxx and Huckstepp shed some clothing to enjoy the beach after settling into their vacation hideaway. Huckstepp wore a plunging white tank top and black shorts, while Foxx wore a basic white T-shirt and the same joggers. The Ray actor was even spotted with binoculars, taking a leisurely stroll to enjoy the coastal vistas.

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's relationship

Although the exact duration of Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's relationship remains undisclosed, their public appearances together date back to May 2022 when they were seen sharing PDA during a trip to Cannes. This vacation comes after Foxx's health scare in April, which was announced by his daughter Corinne Foxx. Despite the mysterious "medical complication," Foxx is now on the road to recovery, as indicated by his recent positive update on social media. His Cabo getaway with Huckstepp serves as a reassuring sign of his improving health and a celebration of their relationship. Foxx's return to the public eye, marked by his joyful appearances at various events, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, brings relief to fans who are delighted to see him in high spirits once again.

