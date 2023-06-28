Jamie Foxx new health update: John Boyega says actor 'finally picked up the phone'

Jamie Foxx is doing well. Two months after the mysterious medical emergencies, the actor has finally picked up the phone, as his co-star John Boyega confirmed on Tuesday. The actors will be seen in the upcoming Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone. At the Hollywood premiere of the film, Boyega gave a major update about the Ray star’s health which gave fans a sigh of relief.

John Boyega reveals Jamie Foxx picked up his phone

On Tuesday, during the Hollywood premiere of the film They Cloned Tyrone, John Boyega was asked about his co-star Jamie Foxx’s health. Revealing to People Magazine, the actor said, “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro. He’s doing well.”

Without disclosing much about Foxx’s health, Boyega said that he did not talk much with Jamie as he respects his privacy. He also added that he is super excited for the actor to return soon. Addressing Jamie Foxx, Boyega said that he had sent him all the well wishes and added, “Take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

On the other hand, Datari Turner, who co-produced They Cloned Tyrone with Jamie Foxx, revealed that the actor is recovering fast and will soon be returning to the acting world. Assuring the magazine, Turner said, “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good.”

The director of the film, Juel Taylor, also talked to Foxx and informed them that the actor was in “good shape and spirits.”

Jamie Foxx’s health difficulties

Earlier in April this year, Jamie Foxx was rushed to a hospital from the sets of his upcoming action-comedy ‘Back In Action’ in April. His daughter Corrine Foxx informed fans that the actor was facing medical complications but, after a few weeks, she said that he was ‘recuperating.’

Later, Jamie Foxx also took to his Instagram to express his gratitude to his fans. Since then, he has not interacted with anyone but news about his health kept coming from his co-stars in these two months.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in the upcoming They Cloned Tyrone along with John Boyega. The film will be released on July 21.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Was Jamie Foxx 'paralyzed' after suffering a mysterious illness? Actor's rep REVEALS