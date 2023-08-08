Jamie Foxx receives support from celebrities after he issues apology for antisemitic post

After Jamie Foxx apologized for an Instagram post in which he was accused of being anti-Semitic, a number of celebrities came forward in his support. The Oscar-winning actor on August 4 made a post on his Instagram with a message. Although, thousands of people liked the message; a section of social media users thought the language was antisemitic as it appeared to refer to a myth that Jews were to blame for the killing of Jesus Christ.

Celebrities speak in support of Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx believed he needed to delete his divisive social media post, but many in the entertainment industry disagreed, and this is causing a heated controversy on the internet.

Celebrities defended Foxx and bemoaned the fact that he appeared to be persuaded into a clarification. This came down to cultural differences, and many even cited AAVE when breaking this down.

Winnie Harlow, Waka Flocka, Jay Pharoah, and other well-known figures are among those supporting him; they all specifically questioned the point of his apology.

Reacting to Aniston's swift condemnation of Foxx's post, retired basketball player Etan Thomas said: "If Jennifer had any Black friends, she would know that 'They killed Jesus' is a phrase used in the Black Community to mean if they did that to Jesus, they will talk bad about you, lie on you, betray you, meaning [people] not Jews."

Jay Pharoah, a former Saturday Night Live cast member, also weighed in, writing, "When you have to apologize for the truth, your voice is in the minority."

While Winnie Harlow commented, "I'm so confused... it's so clear what you were saying."

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame added, "This so cap," he used slang to characterize Foxx's charges as false.

R&B singer Keisha Epps replied before clarifying Foxx's post. "I think most of us were very clear on exactly what you meant. If Jesus, being who he is, was killed, why should I expect anything different when it comes to me? Besides that, we know you don't have a hate bone in your body AND I just want to stay basking in the blessings of all that you just went through and that you are here with us!!!!!" she said, addressing Foxx directly.

Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-ish, responded with a simple note of support for Foxx that read: "Love you man!!! "Waiting for you!!"

Jamie Foxx issued an apology for an antisemitic post

Foxx, who posted a pretty strange message on Instagram with the caption, "They executed this guy named Jesus... What do you suppose they're going to do to you?" He added the hashtags 'fake friends' and 'fake love' to complete the message. Many of his followers weren't sure who he was referencing in the post. Although there were social media users who expressed their severe criticism of the actor's post for what they saw to be its purported antisemitism.

The actor quickly deleted his Instagram post after being accused of having antisemitic views.

Instead, the 55-year-old returned to Instagram, but this time, he apologized to the Jewish community and cleared the air. He apologized in his post, saying, "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post." The actor apologized said it was never his intent to hurt anyone.

The comedian then clarified the subject of his previous post, saying, "To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend, and that's what I meant with ‘them,’ not anything more."

For the unversed, the past few months have been extremely unpredictable for Jamie Foxx. He was admitted to the hospital for a strange ailment months ago, but recently he has been improving, much to the delight of his fans. However, just when the situation with the legendary actor and comedian seemed to be improving, things started to go south for him as he posted a mysterious message on Instagram, calling out fake friends, which sparked a fierce outcry because some claimed the phrase was antisemitic.

