Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized three weeks post medical emergency; Close friends urge fans to 'pray'

The health condition of Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx seems to be improving with each passing day. He remains hospitalised after experiencing a medical emergency for more than three weeks. The actor’s close friends said he needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster. While his exact condition remains closely guarded, a source revealed Jamie’s condition, which gives an indication that he has shown no sign of recovery.

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx, who was slated to play Mike Tyson, got a deluge of well wishes from admirers and loved ones following news of his health issues. Who knew that a "medical emergency" would put him on edge for three long weeks. Ever since his health news broke out, his admirers have been anticipating information about his status.

Jamie Foxx's health update:

Jamie Foxx's daughter gave an insight into the actor’s health and revealed what’s going on. It was reported that Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, said her father had suffered a "medical complication". After that, the news about the actor’s health spread in no time.

Jamie is one of Hollywood's most productive actors, and his health has studios scrambling. The host of FOX's enormously successful ‘Beat Shazam’ song lyric game programme, which was about to begin production only days before he was hospitalised,

According to insiders, Jamie will not appear on this season of "Beat Shazam." Meanwhile, the filming of the show is said to begin sooner, but with a new host.

Jamie’s daughter Corinne, who DJs on the show, will also be missing as she's busy making regular visits to the Atlanta hospital to be by her father's side.

As of now, the only thing to watch out for is for Jamie to get back in action and recover from his prolonged illness. Though it looks like his condition is getting critical, as his close friends have urged, ‘praying for his health" is the least we could do for Jamie Fox, who never failed to give his best on the screen.

Apart from that, many of the actor's famous friends, including Kerry Washington, LeBron James, Martin Lawrence, and Nick Cannon, have expressed their best wishes for 55-year-old Jamie.

