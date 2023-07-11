Jamie Foxx sends blessings after first outing since mysterious illness; Actor's new tweet gets love

Jamie Foxx is doing well. The actor made his first public appearance on July 9 since his hospitalization in April for a mysterious illness. Even though his health update was kept private, the actor's co-stars shared updates about him whenever they could. Now, Foxx's new tweet received immense love from fans as he sent blessings after his first outing.

Jamie Foxx shares new tweet after enjoying first outing

On July 9, Jamie Foxx was photographed for the first time in public since April. TMZ shared a new video where the actor was seen enjoying a boat ride in the Chicago River. He reportedly seemed to be in better health than earlier. Foxx waved and made a peace sign for the cameraman who was present in the boat. The Oscar-winning actor was joined by several other guests as well.

A while ago, Jamie tweeted after enjoying his first outing. The tweet says, "Boat life Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!"

Fans shower love on Jamie Foxx's new tweet

As soon as the 55-year-old actor tweeted, fans were quick enough to react to it. They showered love on the actor. One wrote, "May you desire to be healed. May what is wounded in your life be restored to good health. May you be receptive to the ways in which healing needs to happen. May you take good care of yourself. May you extend compassion to all that hurts within your body, mind, and spirit."

Another commented, "Wow enjoy that bbn bourbon. Glad to see you’re typing again." "Nice to see you," wrote a third fan.

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx will be seen in the upcoming They Cloned Tyrone along with John Boyega. The film is set to release on July 21.

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx health update: Oscar-winning actor makes first public appearance since hospitalization