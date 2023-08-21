Jamie Foxx spotted grabbing lunch from health focused restaurant; after his return from vacation

Jamie Foxx had a health scare back in April, which led to family, friends, and fans worrying about him. But now it looks like the actor is getting better one day at a time. From walks in Chicago to partying on a yacht, and playing pickleball with his friends, the 55-year-old is slowly but surely on the road to recovery. In his latest outing, the star was seen grabbing lunch for a health-first place, a couple of days after his vacation, where he got candid about his health.

Jamie Foxx seen buying lunch, after vacation

The They Cloned Tyrone actor was spotted grabbing a meal from Sea Casa restaurant in Westlake Village, California, on Friday. The 55-year-old seemed to be in high spirits, wearing a comfortable grin as he got out of the health-oriented Mexican restaurant while carrying a bag full of food. porting an athletic ensemble entirely in black, he finished his look with a broad-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

This surprise visit to the restaurant came after his Instagram post on Thursday where he opened up about his health journey. The actor had to be hospitalized due to a mysterious medical issue while filming Back in Action in April. He posted a carousel of photos of himself vacationing in Mexico, writing, "You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light." He thanked people who have been by his side during this tough time, saying, "I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant. I will be thanking all of you personally.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Happy Birthday Lioness': Jamie Foxx and other celebrities wish Halle Berry while she shines in Barbie-themed snaps

Jamie Foxx receives support from actors

The comments section beneath the actor's post showed just how much love his actor friends have for him, as they left supporting messages, and well-wishes. Octavia Spencer shared, "Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better," while Meagan Good, posted, "Love you my Brother. God 🙏🏾 Whew..is✨🙏🏾." Tina Knowles left a heartfelt comment, "I along with the world pray for you regularly you are such a special man such a gift to the world of entertainment. God bless you love, mama Tina."

ALSO READ: What happened to the Jamie Foxx directorial comedy starring Robert Downey Jr.? Here's what we know