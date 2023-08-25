Jamie Foxx SPOTTED with mystery woman on romantic date months after medical emergency

Jamie Foxx, who had been hospitalized in April, seems to be back in full form. The actor has been seen about and about, since his release from the health care facility. He recently took a trip to Mexico, assumingly to take some time off from his hectic schedule and vacation over the weekend. Foxx is definitely doing better, as he was spotted with an unnamed woman in Malibu earlier yesterday. Here's what we know.

Jamie Foxx spotted with mysterious woman

Jamie Foxx appeared to be in high spirits, as he made his most recent public appearance on August 23 for a romantic evening out with an unidentified blonde companion. The pair chose to dine at Nobu, a famous celebrity destination in Malibu, California. During their time at the restaurant, the actor looked polished and put together, donning a plaid jacket, beige fedora hat, and stylish sunglasses to finish off his look. As per the Daily Mail, the unidentified woman is coincidentally the same person he was seen with at Nobu in November 2022. While the actor kept it casual, his date opted for something more stylish, clad in a beige corset crop top paired with what seemed to be matching bottoms.

This news comes days after it was rumored that the 55-year-old was trying to rekindle his relationship with an ex-flame, Katie Holmes. After Jamie's health scare, it was reported that the actor got his priorities in order, and getting back with the A-list actress was at the top of his list. But with his most recent outing, the speculations might be untrue.

Jamie Foxx back to driving his recent health scare

Following his Malibu date, the They Cloned Tyrone actor posted a carousel of selfies on Instagram, showing the veteran actor driving for the first time since his hospitalization in his luxurious Rolls-Royce, seemingly wearing an ensemble similar to the one from the previous night. The 55-year-old wrote in the caption, "#swipeleft #backinthedriversseat #blessed."

Meanwhile, last weekend Foxx posted a rather emotional health update on his Instagram, as he vacationed in Mexico. He let his fans know that he was finally "feeling like" himself again, and the actor showed gratitude to people who prayed for him.

