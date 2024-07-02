Jamie Foxx Talks About Mystery Headache That Landed Him In Hospital: 'Don't Remember Anything...'

Last April, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized due to a strange illness. He has now disclosed more about the mysterious health scare that put him in the hospital.

In a video posted on X by The Art of the Dialogue, the Oscar winner recounted how the health scare began. It started getting worse when he had a terrible headache, and then he was rushed to the hospital.

Jamie Foxx hospitalized after a bad headache

Jamie Foxx stated that it started with a "bad headache" while he was explaining his mystery illness to a bunch of people. He said he asked his boy for Advil and eventually lost consciousness for 20 days. He said, “I don’t remember anything."

Foxx recalled waking up in Atlanta. He said that his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx took him to the first doctor, who gave him a cortisone shot to relieve his symptoms. Later on, another doctor told Foxx that there was something wrong with his head, but the actor did not elaborate on what it was.

In April 2023, Foxx's daughter announced on social media that he had a complex medical emergency. At the time, he was filming Back in Action, a Netflix action comedy opposite Cameron Diaz. He was also temporarily unavailable to host the game show Beat Shazam as he was recuperating from the health scare.

Jamie Foxx thanks his sister for getting him through his health scare

Foxx had credited his sister Deidra for saving his life during this ordeal. He showed gratitude towards her in an Instagram post. He admitted that he may not have survived without her swift intervention.

Foxx wrote to his sister, "Had you not made the decisions that you made, I would’ve lost my life."

Beat Shazam has recently seen its original star return following a mysterious illness. Though details of the illness had not been disclosed, the 56-year-old actor, in a social media post, addressed his fans, "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me, and trying to figure if I was gonna make it through."

He is also contemplating stand-up comedy again and has plans to discuss his health issue during one such performance.

